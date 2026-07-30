Cat that never left its owner's side for a second moves users

·92·World
Cat that never left its owner's side for a second moves users

Emergency medical workers who arrived on call to a home in Dagestan began the procedure of administering an intravenous medication to a female patient. At that exact moment, the woman's beloved cat drew everyone's attention with its unexpected actions.

The video footage shows the cat coming up to its owner, sitting quietly in front of the hand receiving the injection, and closely watching every movement of the medical staff. As soon as the paramedic touched the woman's hand, the cat meowed in a displeased tone, giving the impression that it wanted to protect its owner.

During the procedure, the cat did not leave its owner's side for a single moment. It stayed by her side even until the intravenous drip finished and the paramedics left the house.

This video, which spread across social media, gathered hundreds of thousands of views in a short time. Users praised the cat's loyalty and love for its owner, describing it in the comments as the “most loyal bodyguard” and a “true family member”.

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