Throughout the summer Manchester City management held negotiations with players' representatives, naturally sparking uncertainty and anxiety around the team. However, the club's sporting director, Hugo Viana , has repeatedly emphasized one point: the team's style of play will not undergo a radical shift.

In this article, we will detail the future of "Manchester City" after the Catalan genius Pep Guardiola, the plans of new head coach Enzo Maresca, Gianluigi Donnarumma's shortcomings, and most importantly, the new "dominant" position of Uzbek talent Abdukodir Husanov.

Preserving Guardiola's Legacy and the Maresca "Factor"

Pep Guardiola instilled his ideas and high standards in the club for a decade. Naturally, his departure brought a certain level of uncertainty. Hugo Viana has had to address such questions because the newly appointed head coach, Enzo Maresca, was brought in precisely to continue the work Guardiola started. Maresca shares the exact same football philosophy as Pep Guardiola and previously worked on the Catalan specialist's coaching staff. Sources also confirm that he is genuinely the right fit for the team.

Notable fact: It is reported that Maresca's football will be closer to City's traditional style over the past five years rather than last season's approach.

Why Manchester City's Style Changed: Donnarumma and Husanov's Advantages

Last season, Manchester City was forced to switch to a relatively more direct style of football due to the spread of man-to-man marking in the Premier League. This required more physical strength and, in certain situations, the use of long balls. Club sources acknowledge that building attacks from the back with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Abdukodir Husanov has become considerably more difficult.

Player Shortcomings Strengths Impact on Style G. Donnarumma Difficulty initiating attacks with short passes Duel-winning prowess Rescues the team from high pressing, forces the use of long balls A. Husanov Simplicity in ball handling High speed and strength in duels Eliminates dangerous situations in defense, increases physical power

These exact strengths and weaknesses explain why Manchester City's playing style has shifted. The team was shaped not for a purely short-passing game as before, but to respond to new challenges.

The Look of the New Manchester City: Adaptability

Sources close to Maresca note that although he didn't previously favor playing out from the back with long balls, he began becoming more open to this method during his time at Chelsea. His football is largely built on finding the free player and creating numerical superiority in various areas of the pitch.

Notable fact: Maresca also possesses adaptability. Although he once stated he would bench goalkeepers if they didn't start plays with short passes, he no longer views this as the sole solution.

In building attacks, he typically operates with three defenders and two midfielders, while the fourth defender pushes up into a flank or attacking midfielder position. Over the last two years, City have strengthened their squad with players who can outmaneuver opponents such as Savio, Reynders, Ryan Ait-Nouri, Sherki, Semeno, and Umar Marmush.

Abdukodir Husanov: A New "Dominant" Role on the Right Flank

Manchester City's management wants to strengthen the right-back position. Maresca desperately wanted to sign Malo Gustofrom Chelsea, as the French player combines attacking and defensive qualities, physical fitness, and dynamic movement. However, his price tag proved to be too high.

Consequently, there is a strong possibility that Abdukodir Husanov will play as a right-back. When the team has possession, he will essentially function as a right center-back .

What opportunities does this position provide for Abdukodir Husanov?

Maximizing his defensive strengths. He willexecute passes more simply. Active forward runsactively driving forward with the ball just like last season.

Key Information Table

Metric / Detail Details Talks on the Future With player representatives throughout the summer Sporting Director Hugo Viana (emphasizing the team's play style remains unchanged) New Head Coach Enzo Maresca (shares Guardiola's philosophy) Main Issue Initiating attacks from the back has become tougher with Donnarumma and Husanov Husanov's New Position Right-back (Right center-back in possession) Target Position for Reinforcement Right-back (Malo Gusto's valuation proved too high)

Conclusion: One of the Premier League's Most Intriguing Topics

Manchester City's leadership considers Enzo Maresca one of the very few specialists capable of continuing Guardiola's work without massive upheavals. How Maresca manages and evolves this team will be one of the most fascinating storylines of the upcoming Premier League season.

Share this article with your friends and football fans! Many need to know about post-Guardiola Manchester City's destiny and Abdukodir Husanov's new role.Do you think Manchester City under Maresca can replicate the success of the Guardiola era? Leave your thoughts in the comments!