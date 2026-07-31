GPU Memory Upgrade Service Launched in the United Arab Emirates

·30·Technology
GPU Memory Upgrade Service Launched in the United Arab Emirates

GPU Solutions in the United Arab Emirates has launched a new commercial service to upgrade the VRAM capacity of NVIDIA graphics chips. According to ixbt.com, this initiative allows users to significantly expand the capabilities of their graphics cards. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Modifications Process and Technical Solutions

Within this service, specialists have initially established a VRAM upgrade for the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti model from 11 GB to 22 GB. While such modifications were previously performed manually only by certain enthusiasts and engineers, a full-fledged service and specially prepared VBIOS firmware are now provided.

The modernization process begins with completely disassembling the device. Specialists first replace the standard 1 GB GDDR6 memory chips with equivalent 2 GB chips. Afterward, the hardware resistor configuration on the board is altered to ensure the system correctly recognizes the new memory capacity.

Quality Control and Additional Services

Once the technical work is completed, the service center replaces all worn-out thermal pads and thermal paste with new ones. This plays a crucial role in preventing the device from overheating.

After the work is finished, each upgraded graphics card undergoes special stress tests. Customers are provided with test results confirming the stable operation of the device.

Scope of Application and Prospects

In addition to RTX 2080 Ti models, the company offers a similar service for GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards. For this model, the memory capacity is expanded from 8 GB to 16 GB.

Increasing VRAM capacity is considered especially vital for AI tasks, 3D graphics, video editing, demanding professional software, and modern games.

For now, the company has not disclosed the exact pricing for this service. However, experts note that due to ongoing price increases in the memory chip market, this modernization process may not be cheap.

GPU SolutionsNVIDIAGeForce RTXGraphics CardArtificial Intelligence
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