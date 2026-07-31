It is revealed that 730 million soums were allocated for the inclusion of "Andijan polka" in the Guinness World Records

·54·Uzbekistan
It is revealed that 730 million soums were allocated for the inclusion of "Andijan polka" in the Guinness World Records

Andijan Region Governor Shukhratbek Abdurahmonov allocated 730 million soums from the regional budget's reserve fund for expenses related to including the "Andijan polka" dance in the Guinness World Records.

The governor's decree does not specify in detail which exact services and expenses the funds will be spent on. Furthermore, it has not been disclosed how much of the allocated money was paid to the Guinness World Records organization.

During an event held in Andijan on June 24, 20,000 participants performed the "Andijan polka" simultaneously, setting a record. At the end of the event, a Guinness representative presented the record-confirming certificate to regional governor Shukhratbek Abdurahmonov.

On the eve of the event, school students in Asaka district were involved in a traffic accident while heading out to prepare for the record. As a result, one student died and several others were injured.

AndijanShukhratbek AbdurahmonovGuinness World RecordsAsaka
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