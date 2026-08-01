Man arrested in Kasbi for sexually harassing a nurse

·76·Society
Man arrested in Kasbi for sexually harassing a nurse

On June 24 of this year, inappropriate behavior towards a nurse by a patient occurred at a polyclinic located in the "Maymanoq" neighborhood of the Kasbi district, Kashkadarya region.

According to reports, the 24-year-old young man invited the nurse, who entered the room to administer treatment, to have a meal together. After the nurse refused the offer, he grabbed her by the hand, pulled her, kissed her on the neck, and performed actions of a sexual nature without her consent.

Appropriate proceedings were initiated regarding this incident, and the case reached the court. During the trial, a legal assessment of the young man's actions was given, and an administrative penalty was applied to him.

By the court's decision, the young man was sentenced to 5 days of administrative detention.

KasbiMaymanoqKashkadarya
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