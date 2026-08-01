Infantino Amazed in Morocco: "World Cup 2030 Will Be the Most Beautiful Tournament in History"

·44·Sport
Infantino Amazed in Morocco: "World Cup 2030 Will Be the Most Beautiful Tournament in History"

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the official celebrations marking the 27th anniversary of the Moroccan throne. During his visit, the head of the global football governing body spoke emotionally about the North African nation and its boundless love for football. According to COPE, Infantino has no doubt that hosting World Cup 2030 in Morocco will make it truly unique.

Zamin.uz Presents an analysis of Infantino's historic statement and the unique features of the upcoming World Cup.

"I feel right at home"

Attending the official reception hosted by King Mohammed VI in Rabat, Infantino did not hide his sincere emotions. The FIFA chief emphasized that every time he visits this beautiful country, he experiences special warmth and hospitality.

"It is a true honor and a great privilege for me to participate in the Throne Day celebrations in the great Kingdom of Morocco. I feel as if I am walking in my own country," Infantino told journalists.

Infantino Amazed in Morocco: "World Cup 2030 Will Be the Most Beautiful Tournament in History"

The FIFA president specifically highlighted the passion of the Moroccan people for football. In his opinion, the nation's immense loyalty and support for the Atlas Lions will serve as a solid foundation for the success of World Cup 2030.

"Moroccans are true football devotees who celebrate the achievements of their national team with immense joy and unique passion. I have witnessed this many times," the official added.

A Harmony of Beauty and History: World Cup 2030

It is precisely this immense affection and the country's beauty that prompted Infantino to make a bold statement regarding the future of World Cup 2030. Co-hosted with Spain and Portugal, Morocco will, according to him, turn the tournament into the best in history.

"Without a doubt, World Cup 2030 will be the best and most beautiful World Cup in history. It will be so because it will take place in Morocco — the most beautiful of the most beautiful countries," Gianni Infantino firmly stated.

This World Cup will go down in history not only for Morocco's beauty but also for its unique format. The 2030 championship marks the centenary of the first World Cup in history.

Infantino Amazed in Morocco: "World Cup 2030 Will Be the Most Beautiful Tournament in History"

For the record: World Cup 2030 will be held directly across six countries on three continents. While the main part of the tournament will take place in the venues of Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, three South American nations — Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay — will each host an opening match. This is expected to be the most extensive and historic World Cup in football history.

Conclusion

Gianni Infantino's visit to Morocco and his touching words have caused a major resonance in the football world. The unique format of World Cup 2030 and the hosting by a beautiful and football-passionate country like Morocco inspire hope that this tournament will truly be unforgettable and unmatched. Infantino's words, "Long live Morocco! Thank you for hosting me," are clear proof of his respect and trust in this country.

Send this important football analysis to your friends and football fans! Many need to know about these historic updates in World Cup 2030.

Do you think World Cup 2030 can really be the most beautiful World Cup in history? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Gianni InfantinoMoroccoFIFAMohammed VIRabat
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