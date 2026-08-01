Blogger Survives Shark Attack and Undergoes Four Surgeries

Henry Gibbs, a New Zealand-based fishing and diving content creator, was attacked by a shark while filming in the waters near the Fiji Islands. The incident occurred during his very first dive in Fiji.

Gibbs shared on social media that he was spearfishing while capturing underwater footage. At that moment, several grey reef sharks appeared around him. One of them initially circled at a distance, but later changed its behavior, swam rapidly toward Gibbs, and bit his right leg. The incident was caught on the blogger's camera.

Following the attack, Gibbs' two companions, Colby and Dan, quickly pulled him out of the water and provided first aid for his injury. The blogger was then rushed to the hospital. His right leg was severely injured, and doctors had to perform four surgeries, including skin grafts, to save it.

Updating his followers on his condition, Gibbs expressed immense gratitude that his leg was saved and that he is able to move his toes fully. Doctors are optimistic about his full recovery. Some sources reported that he has continued his treatment in the hospital.

Interestingly, the blogger stated that he holds no grudge against the shark after the incident. He believes he was in the shark's natural habitat. Gibbs also emphasized that changes in shark behavior should be assessed more seriously, adding that he plans to share the footage along with safety lessons in the future.

Drawing from his experience, Gibbs noted that if a shark's behavior changes drastically, one should stop diving immediately. He also advised against wearing camouflage clothing in tropical waters and mentioned that judging a shark's danger solely by its size can be misleading.