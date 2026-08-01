Blogger Performing Dangerous Jet Ski Stunt Blacks Out and Crashes into Bridge

In the US state of Georgia, famous blogger Dylan Stabler lost consciousness and suffered a serious accident while performing a dangerous jet ski stunt.

It is reported that the blogger was performing a freestyle element called a "nose ride," sitting backward on the front of the jet ski. However, during the stunt, he suddenly lost consciousness.

Afterwards, the unguided jet ski continued moving at high speed and crashed into a wooden bridge or pier. Due to the violent collision, the blogger was thrown forward from the vehicle and fell into the water unconscious.

Friends who witnessed the incident immediately rushed to his side and pulled him out of the water. Thus, the man's life was saved.

The incident once again highlighted the dangers associated with performing complex stunts during dangerous water sports.