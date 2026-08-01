Premiere of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" in Uzbek cinemas will be screened in the Uzbek language

·17·Culture
Premiere of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" in Uzbek cinemas will be screened in the Uzbek language

Starting August 6, cinemas in Uzbekistan will begin screenings of Marvel Studios' film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day". According to the "Kino Insider" channel, the film will also be presented to audiences with Uzbek dubbing.

The new picture tells the story of Peter Parker's next adventures. The Uzbek-dubbed version will be screened in cinemas for fans who wish to watch the film in their native language.

Detailed information on which cinemas and how many screenings will feature the Uzbek-dubbed version has not yet been provided. Screenings are scheduled to begin on August 6.

UzbekistanMarvel StudiosPeter ParkerSpider-Man
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