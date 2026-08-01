Why Marcus Rashford will miss the match against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will not feature in the team's pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid in Stockholm. According to Goal.com, the 28-year-old player is currently on a mandatory rest period following the World Cup in North America, which has prevented him from participating in the initial training camps, Goal.com reports .

According to competition regulations, players are granted a mandatory three-week rest period following their last match for the national team. Rashford, who represented the England national team, is also observing this rule and is preparing to return to training to regain his physical condition ahead of the new season.

Questions about the future and transfer situation

The forward's future at Old Trafford came back into the spotlight after his loan spell at Barcelona ended. The Catalan club decided not to make the transfer permanent for the player who contributed to winning the Spanish league title. Instead, the Spanish side signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

The situation became even more complicated after a £40 million release clause deadline for English Premier League clubs expired without any official bids. The Manchester United leadership is keen to sell the player to reduce his £325,000-a-week wages, but so far no buying club has met the demanded valuation.

A new opportunity under Michael Carrick

At the same time, it is reported that the player's relationship with the coaching staff has changed for the better, having previously been sidelined under former manager Ruben Amorim. Michael Carrick's appointment as head coach could create an opportunity for Rashford to prove his worth on the pitch once again.

Significant concessions regarding the player's transfer fee and personal wage demands will be required to determine how his future is resolved. Barcelona's withdrawal from the transfer and low interest in the domestic market are limiting choices for the club's management. Resolving this issue is of vital importance for Manchester United's financial stability and dressing room atmosphere.

It is noted that Rashford will soon join the team's training camp in Ireland. He could play his next match on August 12 in a friendly against Leeds United at Croke Park in Dublin. This match will be an important step for testing the player's physical fitness and for the pre-season plans under Carrick.