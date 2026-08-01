Uzbekistan to now require passports for pets as well

Starting August 7, 2026, Uzbekistan will require the identification and registration of kept and bred animals in a unified system. The new procedure aims to monitor the origin, movement, and veterinary status of animals.

Cattle, sheep, goats, and camels must be registered upon reaching 14 days of age, horses after four months, pigs after one month, and dogs and cats after three months. This process must be completed within one month after the respective deadline passes. Animals imported from abroad must be identified no later than 21 days.

Animals will be assigned an individual number and issued a veterinary passport. It will store information about the owner, disease prevention, and treatment measures. It is the owner's obligation to prevent the keeping or breeding of unidentified animals.