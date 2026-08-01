Important news for students: Applications for dormitories are now open

Starting from August 1, the process of submitting applications for student dormitories (SD) officially launched for students of higher education institutions in Uzbekistan. In the current academic year, an important composite service has been introduced, bringing a radical change not only to the accommodation process but also to temporary registration procedures, putting an end to unnecessary hassles. So, how are applications submitted, how are quotas distributed among applicants, and how does the new system work?

To organize the provision of student housing in a transparent and fair manner, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovations, along with relevant responsible organizations, has further expanded the scope of digitalization. From now on, students will no longer need to stand in line for hours or gather documents.

1. Online admission via my.gov.uz: Main conditions for submitting applications

Applications for student dormitories begin on August 1 and continue until the end of the new academic year. Submitting applications and tracking the process are carried out entirely remotely through the Unified Interactive State Services Portal (my.gov.uz).

Officials emphasize that criteria of fairness and priority will be strictly maintained when accommodating students in dormitories:

In the first stage: Applicants with relevant benefits and priorities established by law (students in need of social protection, orphans, persons with disabilities, and other categories) are admitted to the dormitory.

In the second stage: Remaining spots after the privileged category are distributed equally among general applicants based on a queue.

2. Distribution of quotas: How many spots are allocated for students of which courses?

Taking into account the age and adaptation characteristics of students, standard dormitory spots are allocated proportionately across courses as follows:

55–65 percent of spots — for 1st-year students;

15–20 percent of spots — for 2nd-year students;

up to 20–25 percent of spots — for 3rd-year and higher-stage students.

Attention applicants recommended for the 1st stage!

1st-year applicants who took entrance exams to higher education institutions for the 2026/2027 academic year will be able to submit applications via my.gov.uz only after the final results and official announcements of recommendation for student status are published.

3. Innovative composite service: Dormitory and "propiska" now in a single action!

One of the greatest conveniences and ease of the new academic year is the combination of student dormitory accommodation and temporary registration (temporary propiska) processes into a single composite service.

Previously, once students moved into the dormitory, they were required to apply separately to passport and visa services or Public Services Centers for temporary registration, paying fees and filling out forms all over again. Now, all these processes are carried out automatically, without human intervention.

4. Step-by-step guide: From submitting the application to receiving the electronic registration sheet

Through the new automated composite system, the process consists of 5 clear stages:

Submitting an application: The student logs into the my.gov.uz portal and fills out an electronic application for student dormitory accommodation. Approval and contract: After the application is reviewed and approved, an electronic contract and referral are generated for the student through the system. Contract payment: The student makes the dormitory payment indicated in the contract. Temporary registration payment: As soon as the contract payment is confirmed, the system automatically generates the state duty payment required for temporary registration. Electronic registration sheet: Once the temporary registration payment is also made, an electronic registration sheet (extract) confirming the student's temporary registration at their place of stay is provided automatically.

5. Important note: Temporary registration period

Officials specifically emphasize that the student's temporary registration period at their place of stay is valid from the date of payment for the duration specified in the electronic contract. Timely payment is considered the main guarantee of official temporary registration.

Conclusion: Digital convenience keeping pace with the times for students

Reforms implemented in recent years to digitalize the higher education system and save students' time and money are bearing fruit. Transforming student dormitory accommodation and temporary registration into a single composite service has become an important step in reducing bureaucracy and putting an end to unnecessary hassle.

Have you managed to apply for the dormitory yet? Leave your thoughts about the new composite system and created conveniences in the comments and share this important news with your student friends!