Historic Race at Issyk-Kul: 'Formula 1 on Water' Begins (Photo)

On the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan, the first-ever F1H2O World Championship powerboat racing stage in Central Asian history has begun. The Grand Prix of Kyrgyzstan, featuring boats reaching speeds of over 220 kilometers per hour, has become one of the biggest sporting events in the region.

The grand opening ceremony of the competition was attended by the leaders of Central Asian countries. The President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev , together with his spouse, watched the athletes' qualifying heats.

Historic Competition at Issyk-Kul

The Grand Prix of Kyrgyzstan is the second round of the 2026 F1H2O World Championship season. The event is held on the shores of Issyk-Kul from July 31 to August 2. This is the championship's first-ever stage not only in Kyrgyzstan, but across the whole of Central Asia.

According to the provided information, the opening ceremony was attended by:

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev;

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev;

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov;

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The heads of state congratulated the athletes and guests of the competition, wishing them success.

The presence of high-ranking guests at this event shows that the race has a significance that goes far beyond a regular sports competition. Through this event, Kyrgyzstan is showcasing its sporting, tourist, and investment potential on the international stage.

Why is it called 'Formula 1 on water'?

F1H2O is a world championship held among special high-speed powerboats. The competition is organized under the auspices of the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM).

It is no coincidence that it is called the 'Formula 1 on water.' Drivers move across the water surface at high speeds, navigate sharp turns, battle head-to-head with rivals, and make split-second decisions.

High-speed boats can reach speeds of up to 220–250 kilometers per hour. Therefore, the sport requires from the athlete not only skill, but also extreme focus, physical endurance, and lightning-fast reactions.

A small wave on the water surface or a minor steering error can seriously affect the race result. In this regard, this sport is considered one of the most complex and dangerous high-speed competitions in the world.

Why are qualifying sessions important?

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, along with his wife, watched the athletes' qualifying race.

The qualifying stage takes place before the main race and determines from which starting position the participants will begin. The athlete who records the best time takes the most favorable grid spot in the main battle.

In powerboat racing, starting from the front row is especially important because heavy wakes left by leading boats can affect the speed and balance of trailing participants.

For this reason, every second in qualifying can decide the fate of the main race.

How do high-altitude conditions test athletes?

Issyk-Kul is located 1,607 meters above sea level. It is recorded as the highest-altitude racing venue in championship history.

At high altitude, air density is lower. This can affect the boat's engine, acceleration, and technical settings.

Therefore, teams must:

adapt engine performance to local conditions;

properly adjust the boat's balance;

take wind and wave directions into account;

monitor the athlete's physical condition.

Although Issyk-Kul being surrounded by high mountains provides a breathtaking backdrop for the competition, it also poses additional challenges for the athletes.

What is on the three-day program?

The Grand Prix of Kyrgyzstan lasts for three days. The official program includes free practice sessions, qualifying heats, sprint races, and the main Grand Prix.

During practice, teams check the technical condition of the boats, study the water track, and choose the most optimal racing line.

After qualifying, athletes compete in sprint races. The decisive part of the competition—the main race of the Grand Prix of Kyrgyzstan—is scheduled for August 2.

Once the race concludes, an awarding ceremony for the winners and medalists will take place.

A new tourism opportunity for Kyrgyzstan

Issyk-Kul, with its nature, mountain landscapes, and crystal-clear water, is considered one of the most famous resort destinations in Central Asia. Hosting an F1H2O stage introduces a brand new sector to the region: sports tourism.

Such an international competition can:

attract foreign tourists to Kyrgyzstan;

increase demand for hotel and catering services;

create new opportunities for local entrepreneurs;

put Issyk-Kul on the global sports map.

The Government of Kyrgyzstan has also emphasized that the championship will showcase the country's tourism and investment potential to the international community.

Environmental safety in the spotlight

Because Issyk-Kul is a unique natural area, the environmental impact of the competition has also drawn public attention.

According to responsible authorities in Kyrgyzstan, environmental impact assessment documents underwent state ecological expertise prior to the championship and received a positive conclusion.

Nevertheless, organizers are required to:

prevent fuel and technical fluids from spilling into the water;

collect waste in a timely manner;

preserve the natural environment on the shore;

clean up the area after the competition.

The true success of the competition will be evaluated not only by a spectacular race, but also by whether it is organized without harming the nature of Issyk-Kul.

Main Conclusion

Holding the Grand Prix of Kyrgyzstan at Issyk-Kul has been a historic event for Central Asian sports. Organized for the first time in the region, the 'Formula 1 on water' combined high speed, complex engineering, and unmatched mountain scenery in one arena.

The participation of heads of state in the opening ceremony showed that the event holds high political and tourism significance alongside sports.

Now, the main focus is on the decisive race: which driver will unique Issyk-Kul conditions, sharp turns, and speeds exceeding 220 km/h lead to historic victory?

Do you think such international competitions can develop sports tourism in Central Asia? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with your loved ones!