Roscosmos Reveals Secrets Behind Unique Soyuz Rocket Launch Photography

·30·Technology
Roscosmos Reveals Secrets Behind Unique Soyuz Rocket Launch Photography

State corporation Roscosmos has shared details on how it successfully captured the launch of a Soyuz rocket into space and revealed its technical intricacies to the general public. These images are drawing the attention of all tech enthusiasts with their clarity and the clear visibility of jet streams. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, achieving such flawless frames played a key role through an extremely short shutter speed of 1/32000 of a second. Normally, the brightness of rocket engines during takeoff is comparable to sunlight, which is why conventional photography methods fail to preserve the true structure of the flame.

Technical Challenges and Solutions

Experts explain that standard approaches do not justify themselves under such extremely bright light conditions. For example, closing the aperture to extreme values leads to a decrease in image sharpness due to diffraction. Using neutral-density filters was also not evaluated as the optimal solution.

That is precisely why photographers decided to use an extremely short shutter speed that allows them to "freeze" fast-moving gases. According to data, the speed of gases emerging from the engine nozzles is approximately 2800 meters per second. Therefore, even at a 1/8000 second exposure, noticeable motion blur is observed.

Settings Behind the Unique Frames

Only a 1/32000 second shutter speed made it possible to reduce this negative effect to almost zero and perfectly display the streams. The resulting images clearly show almost transparent jet streams.

It also became known that the bright tongues of flame, usually perceived as exhaust structure, are actually kerosene used to cool the engine's combustion chamber and nozzle, burning up in the atmosphere. During the process of capturing these unique frames, parameters of ISO 64 sensitivity, f/16 aperture, and the aforementioned 1/32000 second shutter speed were applied.

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