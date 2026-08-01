Ancient 3,500-Year-Old Settlement Discovered in Egypt

·41·World
Ancient 3,500-Year-Old Settlement Discovered in Egypt

Egyptian archaeologists have discovered an ancient settlement built approximately 3,500 years ago in the Wadi Tumilat region in the eastern part of the country. During the excavations, mud-brick houses, ten tombs, and grain storage warehouses were found.

Additionally, baking ovens, bronze artifacts, and various pottery vessels were recovered from the site. The findings indicate that people lived here permanently and engaged in agriculture and handicrafts.

According to scientists, this settlement dates back to a period of active trade relations in ancient Egyptian history. At that time, Wadi Tumilat was one of the regions where important trade routes intersected.

Archaeologists plan to use the findings to further study the daily life, occupations, and trade relations of the ancient Egyptians.

ArchaeologyEgyptAncient HistoryWadi TumilatDiscoveries
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