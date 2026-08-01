Russian Scientists Discover Mineral Valuer Than Gold in Khibiny Mountains

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Russian Scientists Discover Mineral Valuer Than Gold in Khibiny Mountains

A new mineral has been discovered at the Kirov mine in Russia's Khibiny Mountains. Scientists stated that this substance had not been previously recorded in scientific literature and named it "Kola ashcroftine".

The mineral was found to contain yttrium. Yttrium belongs to the group of rare earth elements and is considered an important raw material in high-tech manufacturing.

According to initial assessments, a one-millimeter layer of the mineral formed in the rock can be worth approximately $145. For this reason, the find is provisionally referred to as a mineral more valuable than gold.

Experts will continue to study its composition, formation process, and potential industrial applications.

MineralScienceRussiaGeologyTechnology
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