13-year-old girl in Bangladesh reclaims her 7-month-old child through court

·2·World
13-year-old girl in Bangladesh reclaims her 7-month-old child through court

In Bangladesh, a 13-year-old girl regained custody of her seven-month-old child by a court order. It was reported that she married a 20-year-old man whom she met through social media when she was 11, and later gave birth.

According to the teenage mother, her husband and mother-in-law took the baby away from her and forced her out of the house. Following this, the girl appealed to the court demanding the return of her child.

The court, having reviewed the case, issued a decision to hand over the seven-month-old infant to the mother.

This incident brought back to the agenda the problem of child marriage, which, although prohibited by law in Bangladesh, still occurs. Attention was also drawn to the issue of protecting minors from the influence of strangers on social networks.

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