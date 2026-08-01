Wojciech Szczesny Opens Up About Smoking Habit

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has spoken openly about his long-standing smoking habit and nicotine addiction. The experienced shot-stopper called this vice his personal weakness and firmly stated that he has no intention of quitting, according to Goal.com reports .

In an interview with The Athletic, the Polish goalkeeper stated that he does not hide his lifestyle off the pitch. The former Juventus and Arsenal player acknowledged that this might not seem typical for a professional athlete, but he prefers to stay true to himself.

According to Szczesny, he does not want to fight this habit and has simply accepted it. "It might not look like the most professional thing in the world, but I am who I am. People know I have this one habit I can't shake off", said the goalkeeper.

Fans' Reaction and Honesty

Interestingly, Barcelona fans even came up with a special chant dedicated to the player's habit. Wojciech did not hide his joy at having such a song dedicated to him for the first time in his career.

According to the athlete, unlike other players, he does not hide his flaws and openly admits them. It is this sincerity and openness that plays a crucial role in building a close connection with the fans.

"People didn't find out about my smoking through paparazzi's hidden photos. I admitted to this habit myself", added the experienced goalkeeper.

Accepting Weakness

Szczesny specifically emphasized that he would never recommend smoking to others, acknowledging it is a bad habit that everyone should avoid. However, when it comes to his own flaws, he noted that he accepts them calmly.

Thanks to this lighthearted and sincere approach to the situation, the goalkeeper was even seen wearing a cap with the word "smoker" on it during Barcelona's championship parade. This clearly demonstrates his self-confidence and transparency with the public.