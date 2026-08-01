Why Do Cuckoos Lay Eggs in Other Birds' Nests

The cuckoo is one of the most unusual birds in nature. Its most famous feature that sets it apart from other birds is its unusual reproductive "strategy".

It does not build its own nest. Many cuckoo species use the nests of other birds to lay their eggs. The female cuckoo secretly drops her egg into a foreign nest and "shifts" the responsibility of raising her offspring onto other birds.

The cuckoo chick can push rivals out of the nest. Once hatched, the cuckoo chick instinctively pushes the other eggs or chicks out of the nest. As a result, the foster parents focus all their attention solely on the cuckoo chick.

The cuckoo chick can grow much larger than the birds feeding it. Despite this, the "adoptive" parent birds continue to feed it tirelessly.

Cuckoos are widespread in various regions of Europe, Asia, and Africa. Some species migrate long distances with the change of seasons.

It is not difficult to recognize this bird thanks to the characteristic "cuckoo" sound made by the male. In many languages, even its name is formed based on the imitation of this sound.

Its egg also has a unique "mask". When laying her egg in another bird's nest, the female cuckoo can choose an egg with a color and pattern similar to the host's eggs. This reduces the likelihood that the nest owner will notice the alien egg.

For this reason, the cuckoo bird attracts the attention of scientists not only with its "cuckoo" call, but also with its extremely complex and unusual method of reproduction in nature.