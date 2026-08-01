“Spider-Man” performance at wedding hall goes viral on the internet

A video capturing an unusual performance at one of the weddings in Uzbekistan is spreading widely on social media.

The video shows a person dressed as the superhero “Spider-Man” entering the wedding hall on a small bicycle. He rode the bicycle in front of the guests, demonstrating various dance and show elements.

The unexpected performance caught the attention of the wedding guests. Some pulled out their phones and started recording the unusual show on video.

This footage spread across social networks in a short time, sparking various reactions among users. While some evaluated such a performance as an interesting show that adds uniqueness to the wedding program, others noted that such unusual spectacles are turning into a new trend at weddings.