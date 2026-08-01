Did a Mat with the Russian Flag Bring an Uzbek Woman to Trial?

An Uzbek citizen working in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast may face legal trouble after placing a doormat depicting Russian state symbols at her apartment entrance. It was reported that the issue of initiating a criminal case under Russian law is being considered in connection with this incident.

According to reports, the case concerns an Uzbek woman named Sevara Musaeva. She placed a mat featuring the Russian state flag and coat of arms in front of her apartment door. This situation caught the attention of law enforcement agencies.

It is noted that a legal assessment process has begun regarding the incident under Article 329 of the Russian Criminal Code — desecration of the state flag or state coat of arms. If elements of a crime are found, an official criminal case may be initiated against the woman.

Sevara Musaeva stated that she had no intention of insult or disrespect in this action. According to her, she found the mat among street trash a few days ago, washed it, and brought it into her home. The woman added that she did not know using such an item would lead to legal liability.

Currently, this event is being widely discussed on social media. While some Telegram channels have expressed doubt about the authenticity of the report, other sources note that it was initially circulated by one of Russia's federal publications.

So far, Russian law enforcement agencies have not announced a final decision or official investigation results regarding this incident. Therefore, all details of the event have not yet been officially confirmed.