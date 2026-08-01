Animal passports to become mandatory in Uzbekistan

A new procedure for the identification, registration, and tracking of animals is being introduced in Uzbekistan. Starting from August 7 of this year, animals kept and (or) bred by individuals or legal entities within the country will be required to undergo established identification and official registration. This requirement is stipulated in the Law "On the Identification, Registration, and Tracking of Animals" adopted on August 6, 2025.

In accordance with the law, the Committee for Veterinary and Livestock Development has been designated as the authorized state body in this sphere, responsible for organizing animal recording, identification, and tracking operations.

The document also sets specific deadlines for animal identification and registration. Specifically:

cattle, sheep, goats, and camels — 14 days after birth;

horses — 4 months after birth;

pigs — 1 month after birth;

dogs and cats — 3 months after birth must be identified.

At the same time, upon expiration of these deadlines, animals must be identified and officially registered no later than 1 month.

According to the law, animals imported for keeping or breeding purposes must also be identified within 21 days from the date of entry into the country.

Furthermore, in the event that animals kept or bred in the territory of Uzbekistan are slaughtered, die, perish, are destroyed, or taken out of the country, they must be deregistered within 7 days.

As noted in the law, activities related to animal identification, registration, and tracking are financed from animal owners' own funds, sponsorships and donations, State Budget funds, and other sources not prohibited by legislation.

Meanwhile, the procedure and stages for identification and registration without charging fees from animal owners are to be separately determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The second part of Article 12 of this law will enter into force on January 1, 2028. According to it, animal owners will be strictly required to comply with legislative requirements, applying electronically or directly to the authorized state body to identify, register, and deregister their animals within the established deadlines.

In addition, in the event of a change of animal ownership, re-registration is also mandatory. Furthermore, keeping or breeding unidentifiably and unregistered animals is prohibited.

According to the law, animal owners shall also possess other rights provided for by legislation while fulfilling additional obligations assigned to them.