Strongest earthquake in 40 years causes panic in Italy

On July 31, a strong earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude occurred in the city of Naples, located in southern Italy, and its surroundings. As a result of the natural disaster, at least 21 people sustained injuries of varying severity, and it is reported that the condition of two of them is serious.

According to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the tremors were felt very strongly throughout the city of Naples and especially in the epicenter area of the Phlegrean Fields. The earthquake was recorded at 19:46 local time.

Experts note that this is the strongest earthquake observed in the Pozzuoli area over the past forty years. Such a strong tremor is being recorded for the first time since the resumption of bradyseismic activity associated with the slow uplift and subsidence of the Earth's crust in this region.

A few hours later, at approximately 22:00 local time, an aftershock with a magnitude of 3.8 occurred, further increasing anxiety among the population.

As a result of the earthquake, a number of residential buildings were damaged. In addition, power supply was cut off in the Fuorigrotta and Bagnoli districts due to the partial collapse of a high-voltage power transmission tower. As part of safety measures, train traffic was also temporarily suspended.

Furthermore, a part of the mountainside collapsed around the Solfatara volcano. Due to large cracks appearing on the roads leading to the port of Pozzuoli, the port's operations were temporarily suspended.

Currently, emergency assistance points have been established by local authorities. Drinking water and essential items are being distributed to the victims and residents evacuated from hazardous areas. Meanwhile, experts continue to monitor the seismic activity in the region on an ongoing basis.