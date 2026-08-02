Coldest Temperature in 14 Years Recorded on Earth

·85·World
Coldest Temperature in 14 Years Recorded on Earth

Air temperatures in Antarctica have dropped sharply, recording levels not seen in the last fourteen years. Experts state that temperatures in some areas have plummeted to −84°C. This is assessed as the lowest reading registered since 2012.

Scientists emphasize that this extreme cold coincided with the peak of the Antarctic winter. Completely clear skies, extremely dry air, and weak winds caused the ice sheet to lose almost all its heat. As a result, the Earth's surface cooled rapidly, producing a record-low temperature.

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