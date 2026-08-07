Arsenal Want to Sign Tottenham Captain Cristian Romero

Arsenal, one of the leading clubs in the English Premier League, have begun serious efforts to sign their main rivals Tottenham’s captain, Cristian Romero. According to information published by the Daily Mail, Mikel Arteta’s team has contacted the Argentine defender’s representatives in an attempt to solve problems in its defensive line. Goal.com reports this.

The emergency in the red half of London was caused by William Saliba’s injury. The France international is certain to miss the start of the new Premier League season after suffering a back injury during 2026 World Cup qualifying. As a result, the coaching staff are taking drastic measures to strengthen the defence.

Competition and Buyers in the Transfer Race

Despite Arsenal’s active efforts, Atlético Madrid are considered the leading contenders in the transfer race. Diego Simeone has long been an admirer of his compatriot and is currently working to free up space in the squad and raise funds for an offer.

The Spanish giants are reportedly negotiating the sales of Matteo Ruggeri to Aston Villa and Nahuel Molina to Roma. The proceeds from these transfers are planned to finance an initial £30 million offer for the Tottenham star.

Interest from Italian Clubs and Tottenham’s Position

According to Goal.com, Serie A giants Inter are also actively involved in the race. Although the Milan club have reached an agreement with Tottenham over a £34 million transfer fee, no agreement has yet been reached on the player’s personal terms.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s management have also managed to strengthen the defensive line sufficiently. The team coached by Roberto De Zerbi have signed Jean-Paul van Hecke for £52 million and Marcos Senesi as a free agent, allowing the club to consider selling Romero.

However, the idea of selling their captain, especially to their main rivals Arsenal, is considered unacceptable not only by the club’s management but also by the fans. Cristian Romero’s time at Tottenham has included various challenges, including periods of recovery from injury.