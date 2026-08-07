Xiaomi Introduces a New 80-Liter Water Heater

·102·Technology
Xiaomi Introduces a New 80-Liter Water Heater

Xiaomi has begun presales in the Chinese market for the new Mijia Smart Electric Water Heater Pro, an intelligent water heater with extensive features. According to ixbt.com, the device has a total capacity of 80 liters but can provide up to 1120 liters of hot water through continuous heating and mixing technology. This figure is exactly 14 times the device’s nominal capacity, which is considered sufficient for several family members to take showers one after another. Ixbt.com reports .

The next-generation water heater features a two-part tank with two independent sections and a powerful 3300 W heating element. Depending on their needs, users can activate just one section for faster heating or run both sections simultaneously for long-term use and larger quantities of water. The device has a compact design, with a корпус thickness of 320 mm.

Advanced Cleaning and Protection Systems

The manufacturer has implemented reliable protection measures to ensure the device’s long service life. The Mijia Revitalizing Purifying Bottle system releases special substances that prevent scale deposits, achieving an efficiency of up to 98.3 percent. In addition, silver-ion antibacterial technology can purify the water by up to 99.99 percent.

According to the company, these technologies eliminate the need to clean the tank regularly and remove the need to replace the magnesium anode periodically. The device also features a distinctive “mineral” shower mode that adds strontium and zinc to the water, making hard water gentler and more comfortable for the skin.

Price and Sales Terms

The smart water heater supports the Xiaomi HyperOS Connect ecosystem. This allows users to turn the device on remotely, adjust its settings and add it to automated scenarios. The device is being launched under the following key terms:

  • Recommended starting price: 2499 yuan (approximately 370 dollars)
  • Promotional price during the presale period: 2299 yuan (340 dollars)
  • Lowest price with the government subsidy: 1954.15 yuan (290 dollars)
  • Full sales launch date: August 13
Xiaomi provides a five-year warranty for this product. In addition, to ensure device safety, the company undertakes to replace it free of charge if a leak is detected in the tank within eight years.

XiaomiWater HeaterSmart TechnologyMijiaHome Appliances
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