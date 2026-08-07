Uzbekistan Becomes Central Asia’s Leader in Tourism Revenue

According to a report by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the tourism sector is developing rapidly in Central Asia. Within the region, Uzbekistan ranked first in tourism revenue and was recognized as one of the countries attracting the largest number of tourists.

The report noted that Uzbekistan generated $3.5 billion in tourism revenue in 2024. By comparison, this figure amounted to $2.6 billion in Kazakhstan.

Uzbekistan also remains one of the most popular destinations for international travel among citizens of Central Asian countries. Nearly 25 percent of outbound tourism in the region is accounted for by Uzbekistan.

Experts emphasize that historical cities such as Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva, the country’s rich cultural heritage, pilgrimage tourism, modern hotels and convenient infrastructure created for tourists are making a significant contribution to this trend.

In addition, according to WTTC data, tourism’s contribution to economic growth in Central Asia reached 17.7 percent in 2025, ranking among the highest rates in the world. This indicates that tourism is increasingly becoming one of the key drivers of economic development in the region.