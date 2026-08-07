Rodri Rejects Real Madrid Offer and Chooses Barcelona

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has decided to continue his career at Barcelona in Catalonia and rejected a huge financial offer from Real Madrid. The Spain international and World Cup winner is expected to return to La Liga this summer, with the clubs currently negotiating a transfer fee of €60 million. Goal.com reports .

According to WorldSoccerTalk, the Madrid club had held extensive contract negotiations with the player in recent weeks. Although Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez and the head coach personally worked actively on the transfer, Barcelona’s last-minute offer changed the player’s decision.

Transfer Details and Agent’s Statement

The player’s agent, Pablo Barquero, confirmed that his client had received a very serious offer from the capital club. He thanked Real Madrid’s leadership for the respect and professionalism shown during the difficult negotiations.

According to Barquero, Real Madrid made an irresistible offer for Rodri after the World Cup, putting all the terms on the table. However, despite all the positive discussions, the experienced midfielder preferred another offer and informed the Madrid club of his decision.

Manchester City and Financial Factors

Manchester City, who had moved under the management of new head coach Enzo Maresca in the English top flight, had done everything possible to keep their leader. However, the club was left in a difficult position because Rodri was entering the final year of his current contract and was determined to return to Spain.

Meanwhile, Barcelona had recently created significant room in their wage bill after parting ways with several highly paid players. The departures of players such as Robert Lewandowski, Marc-André ter Stegen and Marcus Rashford gave the Catalan club the financial capacity to sign a star like Rodri.