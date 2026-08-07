$70 Sofa Contained $43,170 in Cash

An incident that took place in Michigan, USA, in January 2020 drew widespread attention as a shining example of honesty and humanity.

A man named Howard Kirby bought from a charity shop for just a $70 used sofa Some time later, he decided to repair it. While inspecting the sofa, he found $43,170 in cashhidden inside it.

Lawyers told Howard that he could legally keep the money because he had purchased the sofa lawfully. However, he felt that the money did not belong to him and began searching for its rightful owners.

Investigations revealed that the original owner of the money had died. Even so, Howard Kirby returned every one of the $43,170 he had found to the deceased person's family.

Interestingly, Howard himself was struggling financially at the time. His home even needed repairs because water was leaking through the roof. Nevertheless, he did not abandon his principles of honesty.

Moved by his noble act, local construction companies and tradespeople joined forces to repair Howard's roof completely free of charge. The building materials were donated by sponsors.

At the time, the story was widely covered by major international news networks such as ABC News and NBC News , and Howard Kirby was recognized as an example of honesty for many people.