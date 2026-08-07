$70 Sofa Contained $43,170 in Cash

·2.4K·World
$70 Sofa Contained $43,170 in Cash

An incident that took place in Michigan, USA, in January 2020 drew widespread attention as a shining example of honesty and humanity.

A man named Howard Kirby bought from a charity shop for just a $70 used sofa Some time later, he decided to repair it. While inspecting the sofa, he found $43,170 in cashhidden inside it.

Lawyers told Howard that he could legally keep the money because he had purchased the sofa lawfully. However, he felt that the money did not belong to him and began searching for its rightful owners.

Investigations revealed that the original owner of the money had died. Even so, Howard Kirby returned every one of the $43,170 he had found to the deceased person's family.

A bearded man is handing a woman a stack of money while a child and another man watch them.

Interestingly, Howard himself was struggling financially at the time. His home even needed repairs because water was leaking through the roof. Nevertheless, he did not abandon his principles of honesty.

Moved by his noble act, local construction companies and tradespeople joined forces to repair Howard's roof completely free of charge. The building materials were donated by sponsors.

At the time, the story was widely covered by major international news networks such as ABC News and NBC News , and Howard Kirby was recognized as an example of honesty for many people.

MichiganHoward KirbyABC NewsNBC News
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Nobody Expected This Income Source: She’s Making Millions from GossipNobody Expected This Income Source: She’s Making Millions from GossipToday, 20:39Number of Space Debris Objects Reentering Earth SurgesNumber of Space Debris Objects Reentering Earth SurgesToday, 19:52Horrific Details: 14-Year-Old Teen Opens Fire at School in ThailandHorrific Details: 14-Year-Old Teen Opens Fire at School in ThailandToday, 19:49Scientists Astonished: Did Life Arise on Earth Twice?Scientists Astonished: Did Life Arise on Earth Twice?Today, 17:36HercShirt V5.0 T-Shirt That Can Be Worn for a Month Without Washing UnveiledHercShirt V5.0 T-Shirt That Can Be Worn for a Month Without Washing UnveiledToday, 16:58Thailand’s Bloody Tragedy: Student Killed Grandparents Before ShootingThailand’s Bloody Tragedy: Student Killed Grandparents Before ShootingToday, 16:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished