The number of brides older than their grooms in Uzbekistan exceeds 11,000: Regional ranking

Uzbekistan is recording distinctive figures in its marriage traditions. According to the latest official data published by the National Statistics Committee, in 2025 the bride was older than the groom in 11,040 marriages nationwide.

These officially registered family statistics clearly demonstrate trends in marriage age and differences across regions.

Tashkent leads, while Syrdarya records the lowest figure

According to statistical data, the capital city of Tashkent is leading by a significant margin in the number of families in which the bride was older than the groom.

Indicators by region (ranking):

Tashkent city — 1,809 marriages Khorezm Region — 1,066 Qashqadaryo Region — 995 Bukhara Region — 979 Samarkand Region — 967 Tashkent Region — 928 Surxondaryo Region — 850 Republic of Karakalpakstan — 772 Fergana Region — 715 Namangan Region — 509 Andijan Region — 486 Jizzakh Region — 373 Navoi Region — 351 Syrdarya Region — 240

Social and demographic landscape

The figures show that marriages in which the bride was older were recorded relatively more frequently in large and highly urbanized regions. In particular, Tashkent city, Khorezm, Qashqadaryo and Bukhara regions occupy the top positions on this list.

The National Statistics Committee noted that these data were compiled based on marriages officially registered by civil registry offices during 2025.

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