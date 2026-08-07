The number of brides older than their grooms in Uzbekistan exceeds 11,000: Regional ranking
Uzbekistan is recording distinctive figures in its marriage traditions. According to the latest official data published by the National Statistics Committee, in 2025 the bride was older than the groom in 11,040 marriages nationwide.
These officially registered family statistics clearly demonstrate trends in marriage age and differences across regions.
Tashkent leads, while Syrdarya records the lowest figure
According to statistical data, the capital city of Tashkent is leading by a significant margin in the number of families in which the bride was older than the groom.
Indicators by region (ranking):
Tashkent city — 1,809 marriages
Khorezm Region — 1,066
Qashqadaryo Region — 995
Bukhara Region — 979
Samarkand Region — 967
Tashkent Region — 928
Surxondaryo Region — 850
Republic of Karakalpakstan — 772
Fergana Region — 715
Namangan Region — 509
Andijan Region — 486
Jizzakh Region — 373
Navoi Region — 351
Syrdarya Region — 240
Social and demographic landscape
The figures show that marriages in which the bride was older were recorded relatively more frequently in large and highly urbanized regions. In particular, Tashkent city, Khorezm, Qashqadaryo and Bukhara regions occupy the top positions on this list.
The National Statistics Committee noted that these data were compiled based on marriages officially registered by civil registry offices during 2025.
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