Kaspersky: Uzbekistan government agencies reportedly targeted by Chinese hackers

According to Kaspersky experts, Chinese-speaking cybercriminals have been carrying out cyberattacks against government agencies in Uzbekistan and a number of other countries since 2025.

According to reports, the attacks have targeted not only government institutions but also ministries, law enforcement agencies, and the education and healthcare systems.

According to cybersecurity experts, the attackers used malware known as OctLurk and SilkLurk. These programs enabled them to steal users’ passwords, access email and files, capture screenshots, and remotely control infected devices.

It has not yet been officially confirmed which hacking group is behind these cyberattacks. At the same time, experts recommend that government organizations and major institutions strengthen their information security measures and exercise caution regarding suspicious files and links.