Durdona Qurbonova Shares Childhood Photos on Her Page (Photo)

Actress Durdona Qurbonova shared several photos taken during her childhood with her followers on Instagram. She jokingly captioned the photos: “Who is this honey girl?”

The actress’s post quickly attracted fans’ attention and sparked lively discussions in the comments. Many noted that Durdona Qurbonova had been very cute and beautiful even as a child.

Some followers also wrote that the actress’s childhood appearance had hardly changed compared with her current look, noting that her features have remained nearly the same over the years. The candid photos were warmly received by fans and prompted many kind comments and wishes.