Honor MagicPad 4 tablet outperforms Apple and Samsung rivals

·120·Technology
Honor MagicPad 4 tablet outperforms Apple and Samsung rivals

Competition in the modern flagship tablet market is becoming increasingly intense. Honor’s new device, the Honor MagicPad 4, recently underwent independent testing and was compared with products from its main rivals, Apple and Samsung. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The tests, conducted by an independent expert group from ixbt.com and renowned director Anton Maslov, produced objective results regardless of the manufacturer’s influence. Specialists subjected the devices’ displays and audio capabilities to extensive laboratory testing.

Display capabilities and laboratory results

According to ixbt.com, the Honor MagicPad 4 took the lead among the three devices in display quality. The device scored an average of 4.50 points, leaving its rivals, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 (4.12 points) and Apple iPad Air 11″ (4.08 points), behind.

The tablet stood out for its high brightness, reaching 674 kd/m² in SDR mode and 768 kd/m² in bright daylight. By comparison, both main rivals deliver approximately 480 kd/m². The display also remains flicker-free at all brightness levels and supports 120 Hz, rising to 165 Hz in games.

However, the experts also noted some drawbacks. In particular, the MagicPad 4’s reflective properties were slightly weaker than those of the iPad Air. Colors are overly saturated in Standard mode, but switching to the “Normal” profile brings the gamut in line with the sRGB standard.

Audio quality and the director’s assessment

The audio results were somewhat more restrained. Honor and the Galaxy Tab S11 both recorded the same 72 dBA volume level, while the iPad Air was 5 dB quieter. Honor’s eight-speaker Spatial Audio system has IMAX Enhanced certification and produces natural-sounding audio.

Anton Maslov, director of “Vampires of the Middle Lane” and “The Last Warrior. Kolobok,” watched his own film on the tablet and noted that colors were reproduced as accurately as in professional theaters. According to him, the display retains its vibrancy even outdoors.

As for the device’s specifications, it features a 12.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3000x1920 pixels, a thickness of 4.8 mm, and a weight of 450 grams. Including the bundled keyboard and stylus, the total weight is approximately 852 grams.

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