Sindarov identifies Gukesh’s weak point: “I’m preparing for his strongest version”

Only a few months remain until the biggest match in the history of Uzbek chess. The winner of the Candidates Tournament Javokhir Sindarov has openly revealed an important aspect he noticed in his opponent’s game ahead of his match against reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju.

Sindarov is not placing too much importance on Gukesh’s recent results. Instead, he is preparing to face the Indian grandmaster’s strongest version in Geneva — and has already identified one subtle weakness in his opponent’s game.

What problem does Sindarov see in Gukesh’s game?

According to Javokhir, the reigning world champion is still playing chess at a very high level. However, he can sometimes lose his balance when trying to convert a good position successfully all the way to the end.

“In my opinion, Gukesh is playing very well. I think his problem is that even when he has a good, or even a winning, position, he loses his balance. I don’t know what causes it, but if you look at his games, you can see that he is genuinely playing very well.”

This observation was also evident in some of Gukesh’s recent games. For example, in July at the Chennai Grand Masters, he lost two consecutive games despite having superior positions.

However, Sindarov does not view this as a sign that his opponent has become weaker.

“I’m preparing for his strongest version”

For the Uzbek grandmaster, the main issue is not Gukesh’s current form but the condition he will be in during November.

“I don’t pay too much attention to that. I know he is a very strong chess player because I felt it myself when I played against him. I am preparing for Gukesh’s strongest version, and I believe he will be in peak form in the World Championship match.”

This is also consistent with Sindarov’s previous stance. In an interview with Chess.comin June, he called Gukesh an “extremely strong chess player” and highlighted his opponent’s play in dynamic positions as one of his main strengths. In that interview, Javokhir rated the championship match as 50/50 .

In other words, Sindarov is in no hurry to present himself as the favorite or gain a psychological advantage from his opponent’s recent setbacks.

What status will Javokhir have in Geneva?

Sindarov did not reach the championship match as a surprise challenger.

He secured victory at the Candidates Tournament held in Cyprus in April 2026, winning the tournament with one round to spare. Javokhir finished the event with 10 points from a possible 14, recording one of the most convincing Candidates Tournament results in recent years.

That result earned him the right to become the official challenger for Gukesh’s world championship crown.

In an interview with FIDE in April, Sindarov also said that his next goal was now clear:

“My next step is to try to win the World Championship match.”

He also indicated that he had begun planning his preparations almost immediately after the Candidates Tournament.

What is Gukesh’s biggest advantage?

Gukesh has one important experience that Javokhir does not yet possess — he already knows what it is like to play a match for the world championship.

In December 2024, the Indian grandmaster defeated Ding Liren in a 14-game match in Singapore by a 7.5–6.5 score, becoming the youngest world champion in history at the age of 18. The decisive victory came in the 14th game.

Sindarov acknowledges this factor as well. In his view, Gukesh has a certain psychological and organizational advantage because he has already experienced a championship match once.

However, Javokhir himself has also made extraordinary progress in high-pressure competitions over the past year: he won the 2025 World Cup and then finished first in the Candidates Tournament.

The youngest world championship match in history

The Sindarov–Gukesh showdown has already entered chess history before the match has even begun.

As officially confirmed by FIDE, the world championship match will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, from November 25 to December 15 . Both grandmasters will be 20 years old when the match begins. This will make it the youngest World Championship match in chess history.

Geneva was chosen as a neutral venue. According to FIDE, India, the United States and Cyprus had also submitted hosting proposals, but the decision was ultimately made to stage the match in neutral territory.

How will the champion be decided?

The World Championship match will consist of 14 classical games .

The first player to reach 7.5 points will win. If the score is 7–7 after 14 games, the world champion will be decided by tiebreaks.

In this format, a single mistake can change the fate of the entire match. That is why the issue Sindarov highlighted — “losing his balance in a winning position” — could be especially significant in the championship contest.

However, Javokhir is taking a different approach: rather than waiting for his opponent to make a mistake, he is preparing for a scenario in which Gukesh plays his best chess.

One crown, two 20-year-old challengers in Geneva

On one side is Gukesh, who became world champion at 18 and has already experienced the pressure of a championship match.

On the other is Javokhir Sindarov, who conquered the World Cup and Candidates Tournament in succession to reach the world crown.

Javokhir did not hide the fact that he sees a weak point in his opponent’s game. But his most important statement was different: he is not waiting for Gukesh’s mistakes, but for his strongest version.

From November 25 onward, the theoretical battle between these two young grandmasters will be decided over the chessboard.

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