SpaceX Starts Offering the Starlink Mini Device for Free Again

US-based SpaceX has once again made it free for users to rent its Starlink Mini satellite antenna under its most expensive plans. The news appeared in the connection terms on the company’s official website and is being viewed as an important step in the technology market. Ixbt.com reports it.

According to ixbt.com, this option, temporarily removed in June, has been restored for new users in the US and Canada. The benefit is available to subscribers of the most expensive Residential Max home plan, which costs $130 per month, and remains valid as long as the subscription is maintained.

For context, Starlink Mini is a compact terminal version designed for convenient use while traveling. It can also be carried and used outside the home, but this requires a separate Starlink Roam plan. SpaceX also announced that Residential Max customers will receive a 50% discount on Roam plans.

Capabilities of the New Starlink V5 Antenna Limited

The main changes are not limited to the Mini version. At the same time, the company has partially restricted the capabilities of the new-generation Starlink V5 standard antenna. The terminal no longer supports Standby mode, which costs $10 per month.

As a reminder, Standby mode allowed users to switch to a minimal connection speed of approximately 0,5 Mbit/s for a certain period while retaining basic access to satellite internet. Starlink V5 is now offered only with the $55-per-month Residential 100Mbps plan.

The Roles of the Terminals Are Being Clearly Separated

Although the new Starlink V5 is more compact and energy-efficient than its predecessors, it has some limitations. In particular, the device lacks the GPS module required for use while moving. Its maximum download speed is also limited to 375 Mbit/s.

Experts say SpaceX has begun defining the roles of its devices and terminals more precisely. While customers who choose the expensive Residential Max plan receive Starlink Mini on favorable terms along with a discount for mobile connectivity, the V5 antenna remains primarily intended for fixed home internet.