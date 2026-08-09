Atalanta want to sign Manchester City defender Juma Bah

Italian club Atalanta are showing interest in young defender Abdulai Juma Bah, who belongs to English side Manchester City. According to information shared by renowned transfer-market insider Matteo Moretto, the Bergamo club are working to sign the Sierra Leone international, and the move could be an important step in the young talent’s career. Goal.com reports .

Born on 11 April 2006 in Freetown, Abdulai Juma Bah began his football journey in his native Sierra Leone. Initially developed at AIK Freetong and Freetonians SLIFA, the defender quickly attracted the attention of European scouts and moved to the continent.

First steps in Europe and La Liga

The footballer arrived in Europe in 2004 and joined Spanish club Real Valladolid on loan. It was with this team that he made his La Liga debut, taking the field against Real Sociedad and gaining the opportunity to prove himself at the highest level of Spanish football.

Manchester City subsequently rated the young talent’s potential highly and signed him in January 2025. However, instead of immediately giving him a place in the first team, the English club loaned him to French side Lens to gain experience.

Experience in the French league and international career

After his spell at Lens, Juma Bah joined another French club, Nice, on loan for the 2025–26 season. During the campaign, he made 41 appearances in total. Although he did not score, his reliable performances in defence attracted the attention of experts.

The defender has also been successful on the international stage. He made his Sierra Leone debut on 20 March 2025 in a match that ended in a 3–1 victory over Guinea-Bissau. To date, he has made six appearances for his national team.

Atalanta’s desire to sign the player currently fits the club’s strategy of strengthening the squad by relying on young and promising players. If negotiations are successfully concluded, Juma Bah could continue his career in Serie A.