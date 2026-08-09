Why did Curtis Jones miss the match against Monaco?

·51·Sport
Why did Curtis Jones miss the match against Monaco?

The omission of Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones from the squad for the friendly against Monaco left fans confused and sparked various rumors. The academy graduate was not even named among the substitutes for the match at Anfield, prompting heated discussions about the club’s plans and the player’s potential transfer. His strong links with Italian club Inter appeared to give these theories further credibility. Goal.com reports on this.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the 25-year-old’s omission from the squad is not related to his departure from the club. In fact, the coaching staff took a precautionary measure to prevent physical fatigue and the risk of a minor injury after demanding tour matches in the United States. Curtis Jones felt some discomfort during training and was temporarily left out of the squad to avoid taking risks. The issue is reportedly not serious.

Transfer rumors and Inter’s interest

Alongside the minor physical problems, the fact that Curtis Jones is entering the final year of his contract is also complicating the situation. With the midfielder’s current deal entering its last year, questions about his future have increased. The player, who is seeking a regular place in the starting lineup under Andoni Iraola’s new tactical system, is reportedly open to considering new opportunities.

Inter have emerged as the leading contenders to sign the English midfielder. According to sources, the Milan club have already submitted two official offers, but Liverpool’s management immediately rejected them because they did not meet the club’s demands. The Merseyside club, currently preparing for the new season, have no intention of letting their player leave easily.

The squad’s injury problems and the future

Injuries within the squad have already become a headache for Andoni Iraola ahead of the new season. In addition to Curtis Jones, Hugo Ekitike and Conor Bradley are also expected to spend some time away from the pitch. Injuries to Jeremi Jake and Joe Gomez have limited the team’s defensive options, while waiting for Giovanni Leoni to make a full recovery is making the coach’s task even more difficult.

The situation surrounding Curtis Jones and the club where he will continue his career should be resolved soon. In any case, the Premier League giant is taking a firm position in the interests of the player’s transfer value and the team. Iraola, meanwhile, must focus all his attention on shaping the current squad before the season begins.

LiverpoolInter MilanCurtis JonesTransfer NewsPremier League
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