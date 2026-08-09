Curtis Jones' omission from the squad intensifies transfer rumours

·53·Sport
Curtis Jones' omission from the squad intensifies transfer rumours

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was not included in the squad for this evening's friendly against Monaco. This has further fuelled the latest rumours about the Englishman's future, as Italian club Inter have been trying to sign the player for a long time. This is what Goal.com reports .

According to information from Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool explained the player's omission from the squad as a precautionary measure. Nevertheless, the midfielder's absence from the match has not stopped speculation in the transfer market. In the coming hours, it is expected to become clear whether this is simply a precaution or a genuine sign that the club are preparing to sell the player.

Inter's main target and financial problems

Inter have regarded Curtis Jones as their priority transfer target since last winter's transfer window. However, Liverpool currently value the talented midfielder, born in 2001, at around €40 million. The Italians hope this price will fall as the transfer window progresses.

The transfer is being held up not only by the price but also by the need to make room in Inter's squad. The potential departure of Davide Frattesi may not be enough to make space for the Englishman. As a result, the club are being forced to consider other options as well.

Aleksandar Stankovic's future and new offers

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter recently rejected a €40 million offer from Brentford for young midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic. If bigger offers arrive for the player in terms of both the transfer fee and salary, the Nerazzurri may be forced to seriously reassess the situation.

Curtis Jones' absence from the match against Monaco has given this transfer dossier a new dimension. Inter's management are monitoring the situation closely and carefully assessing whether they can turn what is currently just a small hint into concrete negotiations.

Curtis JonesInterLiverpoolTransferFootball
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