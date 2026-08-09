Central Bank announces the banks most frequently complained about by customers

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has presented an analysis of complaints and appeals received regarding the activities of commercial banks during the II quarter of 2026. During the reporting period, a total of 11 331 appeals and complaints concerning banks were received directly by the regulator and through other government bodies.

To objectively assess the appeals and show the real situation at banks, the Central Bank calculated a special index (the proportion of complaints received relative to the number of active customers).

Top 3 banks most complained about by the public

According to the index figures, the three banks with the highest proportion of customer objections and complaints were as follows:

Central Bank reminder: «This index is not an assessment of a bank’s financial stability or reliability. It only reflects the percentage and proportion of complaints received relative to the number of the bank’s active customers», the regulator’s statement says.

Improving quality and addressing systemic problems required

The Central Bank recommended that the management of commercial banks conduct an in-depth analysis of the causes behind the appeals being received.

They were also instructed and advised to promptly eliminate systemic shortcomings causing repeated complaints, improve the quality of customer service, and take appropriate measures to protect the rights of consumers of banking services.

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