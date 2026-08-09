A citizen’s house demolished in Surkhandarya

Reports circulating on social media that a citizen’s home was being demolished without warning in Denov district of Surkhandarya region have attracted public attention. The regional department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement issued an official statement on the matter.

It was established that the incident occurred in the G‘alaba massif, on the territory of the “Chuqurqishloq” mahalla in Denov district. The department’s review found that the demolition of the house and other structures was carried out on the basis of a court document.

According to the court’s decision dated 29 December 2025, 0.20 hectares of irrigated agricultural land had been unlawfully occupied. The decision ordered the demolition of the house and other illegal structures built on the site and the restoration of the land to its original condition.

This enforcement document was received by the Denov district department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement on 24 January 2026. Enforcement proceedings were then initiated, and the debtors were duly notified of the need to comply with the requirements set out in the court document.

At the same time, enforcement actions were suspended for a certain period on the basis of a court ruling. Subsequently, in accordance with the court’s instructions, the suspension was lifted and the enforcement process resumed.

It was noted that the debtors had failed to comply with the court decision voluntarily. Therefore, compulsory enforcement measures were scheduled for 7 August, and the relevant organizations were also notified.