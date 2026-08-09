Roma Enter Race for Rodrigo Mora and Make an Offer

Italian club Roma are continuing to strengthen their squad with the future in mind and are looking for new talents in attacking midfield during the final stages of the transfer window. At the request of the team's head coach, Porto's young prodigy Rodrigo Mora has become one of their main targets. Goal.com reports .

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Romans have started negotiations over the player's transfer. The Portugal-born footballer, who was born in 2007, is currently regarded as one of Europe's most promising young players, with several clubs interested in signing him.

Financial Offer and Transfer Terms

According to a report by Angelo Mangiante, Roma have sent Porto a concrete financial offer. The capital club plan to sign the player on loan with an obligation to buy:

Paying €5 million for the loan agreement;

Offering €45 million to sign the player permanently at the end of the season.

These transfer terms show how seriously Roma view the young player and how strongly they want to bring him to the club.

Competition and the Coach's Interest

According to reports from Goal.com, coach Gian Piero Gasperini is one of the main driving forces behind the transfer and is pushing strongly for the young midfielder to join the team. However, Roma are not alone in the race.

According to the Turkish media, including renowned journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Turkish club Galatasaray have also joined the race for Rodrigo Mora. The Istanbul club are closely monitoring the young player's performances and waiting to see how the situation develops.

As the final days of the transfer window approach, interest in the Portuguese talent's future is growing. The competition between Roma and the other suitors is expected to become a decisive factor in determining the outcome of the deal.