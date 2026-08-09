What did Kompany say about Bayern's new plans and rivals?

·66·Sport
What did Kompany say about Bayern's new plans and rivals?

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany spoke about his team's mood and mentality ahead of the new season.

The Belgian coach discussed Bayern's hunger for victory and new goals, stressing that last season's results must be forgotten.

“We have the hunger to win and the desire to prove ourselves”

Vincent Kompany praised the positive energy within the team and its approach to the new season:

“We are a team that plays without fear, and I really like that. You don't always find this kind of energy, but we have managed to maintain it consistently.

Now a new season is beginning. We have to put aside what happened last season and start everything from scratch. I'm not talking about our principles, but we need to have the hunger to win and a clear understanding that we must prove everything all over again. And we have that feeling”, Kompany said.

The Super Cup and intensity across all competitions

The Bayern coach placed particular emphasis on the challenging competitions ahead and the preparation of their opponents:

  • Full focus: “The most important thing now is to do everything correctly on the pitch. Then we can show our level first in the German Super Cup, followed by the Bundesliga, European competitions and the German Cup. Every new season can become the best of your career — that is exactly the mentality we need.”

  • The hunger of the opponents: “Our opponents in Europe and Germany are extremely hungry for victory. Many of them failed to win any trophies last season. That is why we must fully match their level of hunger for success. What happened last season no longer matters at all.”

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