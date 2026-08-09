Relativity Space Begins Assembling the First Stage of the Terran R Rocket

Relativity Space, a company implementing advanced technologies in the aerospace sector, has begun installing Aeon R engines on the thrust structure designed for the first stage of the reusable Terran R rocket. This important milestone is one of the key steps toward creating a large rocket system capable of carrying heavy payloads into orbit. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new rocket’s first stage is designed to accommodate 13 Aeon R engines. At sea level, each produces 269,000 pounds-force of thrust, or approximately 1,20 MN. As a result, the rocket’s total initial thrust at liftoff will be 3,497,000 pounds-force, or approximately 15,55 MN.

Experts note that all the engines being installed have already successfully passed the required acceptance tests. The engines are being mounted with specialized ground equipment, allowing each one to be positioned with extremely high precision.

Testing and Technical Specifications

After all thirteen Aeon R engines are installed, the assembled thrust structure will be rotated and integrated with the remaining elements of the first stage. Before this process, which is taking place in Long Beach, California, the structure underwent extremely demanding tests.

In particular, the first-stage test article withstood 420 load cycles, including 62 strength and stability tests. It was then tested with an axial compression load of 4.3 million pounds-force while the tank was full and pressurized.

At the same time, active work is continuing on the second stage of the Terran R rocket at NASA’s test facility in Mississippi. It has already successfully completed a series of cryogenic tests and inspections under loads exceeding those expected during flight.

Future Plans and Infrastructure

After being removed from the test stand, the second stage is scheduled to receive a single vacuum-optimized Aeon V engine. It will then be sent back to the test site for hot-fire tests. A similar program is planned for the first stage after assembly is complete.

As a reminder, Terran R is a two-stage rocket powered by methane and liquid oxygen, with an approximate height of 87 m and a diameter of 5.4 m. The first stage will be equipped with landing legs and grid fins so it can return to Earth after launch.

In its reusable configuration, the rocket is designed to deliver approximately 23,500 kg of payload to low Earth orbit. Although the first launch date has not yet been officially announced, the company’s internal plans indicate a date no earlier than the end of 2026. Meanwhile, construction of the Terran R launch infrastructure continues at Launch Complex 16 at Cape Canaveral in Florida.