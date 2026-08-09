Real Madrid and Barcelona Express Condolences to Messi

·127·Sport
Real Madrid and Barcelona Express Condolences to Messi

Real Madrid and Barcelona expressed their condolences to Argentine football legend Lionel Messi's father Jorge Messi following his death, offering their deepest sympathies to the player and his family. The teams announced their condolences today, August 8, through their official pages on the social network X.

First, Real Madrid announced on social media that Jorge Messi had died. Shortly afterward, Lionel Messi's former club, Barcelona, also issued an official statement of condolences following Jorge Messi's death.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Barcelona president and board of directors, the club expressed its deepest condolences to the Messi family. The club particularly recognized Jorge Messi's trust in Barcelona during Lionel Messi's early steps in football and most successful periods, as well as his close cooperation with the club.

The Catalan club also noted that Jorge Messi supported Lionel Messi throughout his professional career and stood by him both personally and professionally during the footballer's important years at Barcelona.

Thus, two of world football's most renowned clubs—Real Madrid and Barcelona—expressed their condolences to Lionel Messi and his loved ones in their time of grief, while also recognizing Jorge Messi's role in the footballer's career.

Real MadridBarcelonaLionel MessiJorge Messi
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