Son-in-law sentenced to 10 days in detention for pushing his mother-in-law

In Bukhara Region, a son-in-law who got into an argument with his mother-in-law following a family dispute was sentenced to 10 days of administrative detention.

It was established that during the argument, the man pushed his mother-in-law. The woman subsequently petitioned the court regarding the incident.

The case was considered by the court, which gave a legal assessment of the man’s actions. Ultimately, he was sentenced to 10 days of administrative detention.

During the trial, the son-in-law said he regretted his actions and apologized to his mother-in-law. He also said that such an incident would not happen again.