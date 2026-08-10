Sales of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Cards Resume in the Japanese Market

Japan’s OLIOSPEC retailer has started selling used computer components and, as part of this move, brought back the high-performance GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. According to IXBT.com, buyers are being offered the Zotac Trinity version for approximately $405. According to Ixbt.com, the report states.

It is worth noting that NVIDIA is officially bringing another model—the GeForce RTX 3060—back to the market, whereas OLIOSPEC is selling used devices on the secondary market. The development of this segment by Japanese retail chains suggests that the range of other used components will also expand.

Market Trends and Pricing Policy

Interest in the secondary market has been growing recently amid sharp price increases for next-generation graphics cards. Companies are taking these measures to maintain sales volumes and offer buyers more affordable alternatives.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was once part of the flagship lineup, differing from the standard RTX 3080 through its higher CUDA core count, additional 2 GB of memory and wider bus. These technical specifications allow the card to retain a high level of capability today.

Performance and Technical Capabilities

Experts estimate that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is currently approaching the RTX 5070 in terms of performance. However, as a representative of an older generation, it has significant limitations.

In particular, this graphics card lacks modern frame generation technology. Its power consumption also remains considerably higher than that of modern alternatives.