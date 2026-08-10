The Week That Will Decide Julián Álvarez’s Future Has Begun

·57·Sport
The Week That Will Decide Julián Álvarez’s Future Has Begun

According to information published by a sports outlet, Argentina striker Julián Álvarez is returning to Atlético de Madrid’s preseason training today. The footballer is preparing to take an unprecedented step in the hope of forcing the Madrid club’s management to begin transfer negotiations with Barcelona. This week is expected to be decisive for the striker’s future and the possibility of his move to the Catalan club. Goal.com reports .

We should recall that the striker publicly expressed his desire to join Barcelona during the World Cup. However, the situation escalated afterwards. Atlético officially filed complaints with FIFA and the Royal Spanish Football Federation, accusing the Catalan club of negotiating with a player under contract during a protected period.

The Club Management and Diego Simeone Stand Firm

Atlético CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín and club president Enrique Cerezo emphatically stated that they would not sell the footballer under any circumstances during the summer transfer window. Head coach Diego Simeone also made his strong position on the matter clear at the end of last week.

“The situation is clear; the club has made its decision,” the Argentine coach said in a brief and unequivocal comment. The firm stance of the Madrid club’s head coach and management is making the transfer process even more complicated.

On the other hand, Barcelona moved quickly after Álvarez’s statement, sending its first official offer and publicly announcing its interest. However, in recent weeks, the Catalan club has preferred to remain silent. Fully aware that the transfer would be extremely complicated, the club’s management is taking every step with the utmost caution.

Julián Álvarez’s return to training and the special request he is expected to submit to the club’s management could change the situation once again. If the footballer increases the official pressure to leave, Atlético’s management may be forced to reconsider its position.

Julián ÁlvarezBarcelonaAtlético de MadridLa LigaTransfer
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