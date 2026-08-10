Girona Want to Bring Former Player Back from Saudi Arabia

·50·Sport
Girona Want to Bring Former Player Back from Saudi Arabia

Girona have entered the decisive stage of negotiations to bring back midfielder Unai Hernández, who is going through a difficult period in Saudi Arabia, as they seek to strengthen their squad. According to Goal.com, the Catalan side plan to sign their academy graduate on loan. Goal.com reports this.

Girona have now completed their preparations for the new LaLiga Hypermotion season. The team, led by Kike Álvarez, managed just one win in their summer friendlies and drew 1–2 with Nàstic in their final match. The results in the pre-season games have raised many questions for the coaching staff.

Transfer details and financial terms

According to Saudi Arabian outlet Al-Riyadiya, Al-Ittihad are considering an official offer to loan Hernández for one season. The main negotiations between the parties concern logistical issues related to the midfielder’s high salary in the Middle East.

Girona’s management have proposed covering only a small portion of the player’s huge salary, with Al-Ittihad paying the remainder. The midfielder from Malgrat-de-Mar wants to become a key figure in his homeland again and regain his previous form.

The player’s career path

Unai Hernández’s career in recent years has been marked by dramatic changes. He spent the early years of his professional career at Girona’s academy before moving to Barcelona. The attacking midfielder joined the La Masia academy in 2022 and became an important player for Barça Atlètic.

His impressive performances attracted the attention of foreign clubs, and in January 2025 Al-Ittihad signed him from Barcelona for €4.5 million plus add-ons. However, his time at the Jeddah club did not go as expected, and he was later sent on loan to another Saudi Pro League side, Al-Shabab.

GironaUnai HernándezAl-IttihadLaLigaTransfer
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