Uzbekistan’s gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by nearly $590 million in one month

Uzbekistan’s gold and foreign exchange reserves rose again after declining in June. According to the Central Bank, as of 1 August, the country’s international reserves had reached $64.34 billion. This represents an increase of nearly $590 million in one month.

The value of gold in the reserves amounted to $56.12 billion. At the same time, the physical volume of gold decreased slightly to 13.85 million troy ounces, or approximately 430.8 tons.

Foreign exchange reserves also increased, reaching $7.65 billion.

According to the World Gold Council, Uzbekistan purchased a total of 41 tons of gold during the first half of the year. In June alone, the country bought 9 tons of gold.

With this result, Uzbekistan ranked third in the world in gold purchases in June, behind Poland and China.