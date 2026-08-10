Superior unveils eWAY 6.1 city bike with a unique suspension system

·153·Technology
Superior unveils eWAY 6.1 city bike with a unique suspension system

Another distinctive urban transport option has appeared on the bicycle market. According to Ixbt.com, the Superior brand has unveiled its new eWAY 6.1 city e-bike. The model stands out with its unconventional design, powerful electric components and high level of comfort. The report comes from Ixbt.com .

One of the bike’s most notable features is its front suspension system. Instead of the usual two suspension struts, it uses a single-shock, single-sided suspension fork with just 25 mm of travel. This solution is designed not for mountain trails, but to smooth out cracks in urban asphalt, small obstacles and potholes.

Comfort and technical capabilities

To further improve rider comfort, the eWAY 6.1 is equipped with a suspension seatpost. Together with the front suspension, this component significantly smooths rides on rough city roads. The electric system relies entirely on components from renowned manufacturer Bosch.

The Bosch Active Line Plus mid-drive motor installed on the bike can deliver up to 50 N·m of torque. It is powered by a Bosch PowerTube battery with a capacity of 500 Wh, fully integrated into the frame. However, the manufacturer has not specified the exact range, as it varies depending on the rider’s weight, weather conditions and selected level of electric assistance.

Drivetrain and equipment

The bike’s drivetrain is also noteworthy. It uses a seven-speed Shimano Nexus planetary hub. Unlike conventional derailleurs, this mechanism is better protected from dirt and dust and requires less maintenance. The chain drive is also fully enclosed in a special cover.

Superior’s engineers did not cut corners on the equipment. The eWAY 6.1 comes from the factory with full-size fenders, Spanninga lights, a kickstand and a rear rack. However, this extensive equipment and added comfort affect the bike’s weight, which is 29.1 kg.

The recommended price of this e-bike, currently offered to customers in Germany and other European Union countries, is €3,400. For those seeking comfortable and reliable urban transport, this modern solution could become an important option.

SuperiorE-BikeBoschBicycleTechnology
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